Steph Curry day to day with knee injury after MRI offers ‘good news'

Sigh of relief, Dub Nation.

After Warriors star Steph Curry missed Golden State's 104-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night with right knee soreness, coach Steve Kerr provided reporters at Chase Center with a positive update.

"There was good news with the MRI," Kerr said after the loss. "Nothing alarming, so I would say he's day to day and we'll see. We'll just have an update each day and let you know what's going on, but it won't be long. If he misses another game or two, or whatever, it's not going to be anything long-term."

Steve Kerr reveals the "good news" from Steph Curry's MRI ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/iyv67bmrB4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

The Warriors almost pulled out a win without Curry -- and in the absence of veterans Klay Thompson and Draymond Green after they were ejected in the game's first few minutes. Brandin Podziemski and Dario Šarić became the first Warriors players other than Curry to score over 20 points Tuesday night, and Golden State will have to keep it up offensively if Curry is going to miss more time.

But Kerr's update was encouraging for the 6-6 Warriors, currently holding the eighth-place spot in the Western Conference. Curry originally was believed to have suffered a right knee sprain, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing sources, but it appears as if the team's further testing calmed those fears.

Curry potentially could have injured his knee in the second quarter of the Golden State's loss to Minnesota on Sunday, when he took a fall across the court from the Timberwolves' bench. The 35-year-old guard got with a limp, but it seemed to fade as he finished the game.

The Warriors have three more games at Chase Center on this current homestand -- two against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and one against the Houston Rockets. They head out on the road a week from now to face the Phoenix Suns, and certainly hope to have Curry back by then.

