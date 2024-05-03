Draymond offers blunt criticism of Pat Bev's postgame antics

Draymond Green knows a thing or two about interactions between NBA players and opposing fans.

On Thursday, Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley got into a bizarre exchange with a group of fans seated near his team's bench. That included Beverley throwing a basketball at multiple spectators, with emotions clearly running high as the Bucks suffered a season-ending 120-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Patrick Beverley threw the ball at a fan at the end of Game 6.



🎥 @StephNoh pic.twitter.com/6rIKEDbIJu — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 3, 2024

On Friday, Green weighed in on Beverley's antics during an episode of "The Draymond Green Show," explaining there appears to be a pattern with Beverley having these types of outbursts and why it is problematic for the league.

"Pat Bev threw a ball at a fan last night," Green said on his podcast. "Pat keep having these instances when they lose in these playoff games. That one might have been crazier than the [Chris Paul] push. Because it opens up an entirely different can of of worms. [NBA commissioner Adam Silver] is going to have a problem on his hands with this one. Because it's about as close as you can get to going in the stands. That is forbidden for us."

However, that wasn't the only off-court incident Beverley was involved in on Thursday, as the 35-year-old received tremendous backlash after denying a reporter a postgame interview upon learning she did not subscribe to his podcast.

Patrick Beverley: "You subscribed to my pod?"



Reporter: "I do not."



Pat Bev: "You can't interview me then. No disrespect."



*A moment later to the reporter*



Pat: "Can you move that mic please or just get out the circle please?"



(via @AlexGoldenNBA)pic.twitter.com/5pnLF7i0cE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 3, 2024

Green, who operates a podcast of his own, explained why he disagreed with Beverley's comments before finishing with a jab about the 35-year-old's behavior after losses.

"Then Pat didn't follow it up very well because he followed it up by getting into it with a female reporter about not subscribing to his podcast," Green said. "I never heard somebody say, 'If you ain't subscribe to my podcast, don't ask me a question.'



"I actually try to take the complete opposite approach because I am very appreciative of the NBA supporting podcasts the way they do. Pat, you can't keep having these moments man at the end of these losses. You starting to look like the kid that's going to grab the ball and say, 'I'm going home. I can't play, we outta here. We leaving the park. It's my ball.' Come on, Pat!"

