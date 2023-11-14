Trending
Klay, Draymond ejected after chaotic Warriors-Timberwolves scuffle

By Tom Dierberger

It didn’t take long for the Warriors’ rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves to get heated.

Less than two minutes into the game, Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels began grabbing and shoving each other back and forth down the court after Anthony Edwards missed a 3-point attempt.

Other players raced into the brouhaha to defend their respective teammate. At one point, Draymond Green held Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock as officials tried to separate the two teams. McDaniels ripped Thompson’s jersey.

Officials reviewed the play, and ejected McDaniels, Thompson and Green. Green also was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul.

Just another game in the NBA In-Season Tournament Western Conference Group C.

