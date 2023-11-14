Klay, Draymond ejected after chaotic Warriors-Timberwolves scuffle

It didn’t take long for the Warriors’ rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves to get heated.

Less than two minutes into the game, Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels began grabbing and shoving each other back and forth down the court after Anthony Edwards missed a 3-point attempt.

Other players raced into the brouhaha to defend their respective teammate. At one point, Draymond Green held Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock as officials tried to separate the two teams. McDaniels ripped Thompson’s jersey.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Officials reviewed the play, and ejected McDaniels, Thompson and Green. Green also was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul.

Things are getting HEATED and out of control early 👀 pic.twitter.com/q9tNRPUGIQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

Klay got his jersey ripped and Draymond came to his defense pic.twitter.com/zGg3uVDfZu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

Just another game in the NBA In-Season Tournament Western Conference Group C.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast