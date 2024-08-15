Kerr not surprised ‘showman' Steph took Olympics ‘golden dagger' shot

Superstar Warriors guard Steph Curry’s “golden dagger” 3-point shot sealed the deal on Team USA’s gold-medal win over Team France in the 2024 Paris Olympics and sent the basketball world into a frenzy.

American coach Steve Kerr, however, was unsurprised by the 10-time NBA All-Star’s Patriotic heroics, as Curry’s longtime NBA coach has witnessed the same scene many times.

Mind-blowing triples are Curry’s specialty, and Kerr discussed his anticipation when Team USA’s No. 4 launched the highly contested dagger Thursday on KNBR’s “Tolbert and Copes.”

“That was what I was thinking, this looks familiar,” Kerr told Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland about Curry’s iconic shot. “I’ve seen that many times, and he loves that degree of difficulty. Steph, at his heart, is a showman -- he really is… He’s an incredible competitor and winner. He loves to put on a show. The ‘Golden Dagger,’ that’s right up Steph’s alley.

“He loves doing that; so, it didn’t surprise me that he took it, and it didn’t surprise me that it went in and everyone went nuts.”

Kerr played 231 games over four NBA seasons with Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls; one could assume the current coach has seen basketball greatness at its highest level.

But Kerr has spent his entire 11-year coaching career with Curry -- on Golden State and Team USA.

And Curry, a true "showman," has a legendary moment for every season, leaving Kerr grateful for their immortal partnership.

“The fact that I have been able to attach my coaching career to Steph Curry -- wow,” Kerr added. “He’s as special as they come. And to be able to do it for both the Warriors and Team USA is pretty special.”

Curry stylishly earned gold in what he expects to be his first and last Olympics.

And his coach is the least surprised of anyone.

