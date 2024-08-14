Is Steph's ‘Golden Dagger' his most memorable moment? Fans weigh in

Steph Curry's latest iconic moment has fans debating whether it's the most memorable of his future Hall of Fame basketball career.

The Warriors superstar dropped the "Golden Dagger" in Team USA's thrilling gold-medal game win over Team France to cap off the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday. But does that moment on the global stage overtake all of Curry's big Golden State shots?

NBA analyst Rob Perez, a.k.a. "World Wide Wob" posted a poll question on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, asking fans to vote on Curry's most memorable moment, highlighting the "Golden Dagger," the iconic shot in Oklahoma City in Feb. 2016, the 2022 NBA Finals Game 4 performance against the Boston Celtics and the 2023 Western Conference first-round 50-point Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After 24 hours and nearly 65,000 votes, Curry's 2016 half-court shot against the Thunder still reigns supreme, earning 53 percent of the vote in Perez's poll. The "Golden Dagger" came in second place with 26 of the votes.

Curry admitted in late 2022 that his Game 4 eruption against the Celtics in 2022 was his favorite all-time performance, though he made those comments long before his Game 7 show against the Kings and before he made the "Golden Dagger."

Also, take a moment to realize that Curry scored a then-Game 7 record 50 points on the road in Sacramento and that performance received only two percent of the vote.

That speaks to how remarkable Curry's basketball has been.

Warriors fans, what do you think?

Relive the four moments here, in chronological order:

"BANG! BANG! OH WHAT A SHOT FROM CURRY!"



7 years ago today.



Never gets old. pic.twitter.com/y3rQ4r0UoW — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 27, 2023

43 PTS | 14-26 FG | 7-14 3FG



Stephen Curry put on a masterpiece of a performance last night 👏 pic.twitter.com/NTAHqhkSOp — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 11, 2022

All 50 points from Steph's Game 7 masterclass 🔥



GSW win to advance... they'll face LAL in Round 2.



📺 Game 1: 10pm/et Tuesday on TNT



For more, download the NBA App ⤵

📲 https://t.co/YfWXkZJEWF pic.twitter.com/jJ7ougqXPz — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2023

STEPHEN CURRY.



OLYMPIC “NIGHT NIGHT” DAGGER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bC3GERTfnl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

As memorable as Curry's shot against Team France was, it's hard to top what he did on Feb. 27, 2016 in Oklahoma City, and the fans realize that.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast