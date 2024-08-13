Greeny claims Steph's dagger most memorable shot in basketball history

Fifteen-year Warriors veteran Steph Curry has hit some of the greatest shots in basketball history.

But his latest gem, the dagger against France in Team USA’s gold medal game victory on Saturday, might take the cake.

ESPN's "Get Up" host Mike Greenberg sure believes so, explaining why on Monday.

“Think about the reaction if Team USA loses that day,” Greenberg said. “We were in significant jeopardy of doing just that. So for that reason, because of the spectacular nature of that flurry capped off by that fourth [3-pointer] -- again, a terrible shot for every other person in the world – I put that one at No. 1. I put that as the No. 1 most memorable moment.”

Team USA Men's Basketball has been and is expected to remain the premier global program.

If the French, led by 20-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama, defeated the Americans, it would have been an upset for the ages, forever changing the tide of international hoops.

With Curry on Team USA were other NBA stars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid -- the Americans couldn’t settle for anything less than the gold medal it earned.

But the Golden State superstar did his thing, turning into “Captain America," and the rest was -- is -- history.

Greenberg was sold on Curry’s shot due to what it meant for the country and the basketball world.

But the ESPN analyst also couldn’t deny the difficulty of Curry’s triple -- his gold-medal-game-record eighth of the game.

“A miracle -- he’s literally the only person on Planet Earth whom that’s a good look," Greenberg said. "Team USA winning the gold medal is what is expected. So, it will not be remembered the way some of those others were.

“It is one you will never forget having watched.”

Those who witnessed Curry’s 24-point performance at Bercy Arena in some capacity will remember where they were when it unfolded.

Greenberg has every reason to place Curry’s dagger against France as No. 1 on his list.

