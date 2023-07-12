Giannis appreciates comparison to Steph for selfless trait

Warriors point guard Steph Curry and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have plenty in common as two-time league MVPs, recent NBA Finals MVPs and, of course, champions.

But both NBA superstars also seem destined to play for the team that drafted them for the duration of their careers -- a symbol of loyalty both athletes were praised for Wednesday in a Twitter post Antetokounmpo certainly cherished.

Both Curry and Antetokounmpo have made their respect for each other known over the years, likely because they share so many of the same values when it comes to playing in the NBA. And in this league, players move from team to team in search of a ring or more money.

Not Curry and Antetokounmpo.

In Milwaukee's pursuit of an NBA title last season that ultimately fell short, Antetokounmpo said the Bucks were channeling Curry and the Warriors' championship mindset to create good habits on the court. And after Antetokounmpo called Curry the best player in the league last September, the Warriors star was all smiles.

While this friendship might have Dub Nation dreaming of a Warriors squad where Antetokounmpo and Curry share the court as teammates, don't forget -- the All-Star is loyal to Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo shot down a fan's recent plea to join Golden State, though it's impossible not to imagine the possibility.

It's almost a given that both talents will remain with their respective squads until they retire -- a dedication that has rewarded them with success and respect from fans and peers alike.

