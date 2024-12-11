Why Steph vs. VanVleet matchup key to Warriors-Rockets NBA Cup game

When the stakes are raised, as they will be when the Warriors face the Rockets on Wednesday night in Houston, veterans tend to dictate the outcome.

Particularly when those vets touch the ball on almost every possession, as is the case with Golden State point guard Stephen Curry and his Houston counterpart Fred VanVleet.

Both teams are chasing the same destination, Las Vegas, and the same prize, the Emirates NBA Cup. The last time Curry and VanVleet faced each other in a tournament was in 2019, when VanVleet’s Toronto Raptors defeated Curry’s Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The prizes don’t compare, of course, but the intensity inside Toyota Center will be palpable when the ball goes up for tipoff at 6:30.

VanVleet’s physical approach has given him a degree of success against Curry, who in their nine matchups is averaging 23.0 points on 43-percent shooting from the field, including 34.2 from beyond the arc – both well below his career percentages.

But Curry’s efficiency has trended up appreciably since VanVleet signed with the Rockets last season. In three meetings, Curry is averaging 28.3 points on 52.3/44.8 splits. Moreover, VanVleet’s physicality has resulted in Curry getting to the line far more than usual. He averages 7.4 free throws per game – 9.0 in the last three – both well above his 4.3 career average.

Though neither Curry nor VanVleet possess superior athleticism, they are a contrast in styles.

Curry, 36, is the king of the 3-point shot but also uses off-ball movement to befuddle opposing defenses. He affects action simply with his presence being a constant threat. He dominates games by scoring but takes risks that sometimes backfire and result in turnovers.

VanVleet, 30, is a defensive pest and always a threat to steal. He relies on subtlety to run his team’s offense. His assist-to-turnover ratio, 4.78-to-1, is fifth-best in the league and typical of his deliberate decision-making. Despite shooting only 32.1 percent from deep, he’s not afraid to launch in crucial moments.

Curry is playing through soreness in both knees, which have caused him to miss two of Golden State’s last six games. VanVleet missed Houston’s last game, on Sunday, with soreness in his right knee.

Neither is on the injury report for Wednesday night. Curry and VanVleet know the stakes and they know each other. They wouldn’t miss the chance to play for a championship, real or contrived.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast