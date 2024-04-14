Steph, Draymond resting vs. Jazz; Klay, Kuminga good to go

The Warriors will play the regular-season finale -- and one of the most important games of the 2023-24 NBA season -- without two key players.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green have been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center to rest for the playoffs. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said everyone else "potentially" will play.

Gary Payton II also is out due to calf tightness, and his status for the NBA's Play-In Tournament is up in the air.

Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Jonathan Kuminga, who were game-time decisions, will play and start, along with Andrew Wiggins and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Golden State (45-36) currently holds the No. 10 seed but could rise to No. 8 by the end of the day. The Warriors will need a win against the Jazz (31-50) and both the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers to lose their respective matchups on Sunday.

The Kings host the lowly Portland Trail Blazers (21-60) at Golden 1 Center, while the Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans (49-32) at Smoothie King Center. All tip-offs, including the Warriors' game, are at 12:30 p.m. PT.

