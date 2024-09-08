When Steph could become first to reach eye-popping 3-point milestone

Steph Curry was the first-ever NBA player to make 3,000 career 3-pointers, and barring something unforeseen, the Warriors superstar will become the first to reach 4,000 during the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Curry enters the upcoming season with 3,747 career 3-pointers, needing 253 from downtown to establish the 4K club.

If Curry doesn't miss any games the first few months of the season and he carries over his 2023-24 season average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game, he would need 52.7 games, or 53, to reach 253 (h/t ESPN).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Warriors' 52nd game of the 2024-25 season is on Feb. 12 against ... Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

If Curry needs another game to get there, the Warriors' next contest is Feb. 13 against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center -- the final game before the NBA All-Star break.

During the 2023-24 season, Curry made 252 3-pointers in his first 50 games (Warriors' 53rd game) and made six more in his 51st game on Feb. 22nd. At that point, he had missed three games.

Since the 2012-13 season, the only two times Curry didn't make at least 253 3-pointers were the 2017-18 season (212 in 51 games) and the 2019-20 season (12 in five games), both of which were impacted by injuries.

So it's a safe bet, injury notwithstanding, that Curry will eclipse the 4,000 3-pointer mark at some point in February.

Let the countdown begin.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast