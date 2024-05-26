Watch Steph, Bradley Cooper shoot cheesesteaks into Bottle Rock crowd

There are no days off for Steph Curry. Even on, quite literally, a day off.

The Warriors star joined actor Bradley Cooper on stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival on Saturday, where he stole the show at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage.

Curry and Cooper showed off their best jump shots by firing Philly cheesesteaks into the crowd.

Steph Curry and Bradley Cooper shooting Philly Cheesesteak’s into the crowd at BottleRock 🤣



(via @madilynneee)

pic.twitter.com/1qoz31B3rl — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) May 26, 2024

Then the duo, joined by chef José Andrés, sang along to "Shallow," a song featured in Cooper's award-winning film "A Star is Born."

Steph Curry and Bradley Cooper singing shallow lol pic.twitter.com/rNEmfuZR8c — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) May 26, 2024

Curry always has been a man of many talents, but every year he seems to show off a new skill.

And every summer he seems to conquer a new side quest.

