Steph, Wiggs to play in Warriors-Lakers preseason game; Podz out

SAN FRANCISCO – Steve Kerr’s preseason game of Warriors roster roulette continues, partly out of curiosity and but also out of necessity.

Here is an update delivered by the coach on Monday:

Podz breaks nose

Second-year guard Brandin Podziemski, who leads the Warriors in minutes played during the preseason, sustained a broken nose Sunday and will not play Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of Golden State’s 111-93 romp over the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center. Podziemski took an inadvertent elbow from teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis, left the game and did not return. He is being fitted for a mask.

“He led the league in charges drawn last year for a reason,” Kerr said. “He literally sticks his nose in there. He’s just a physically tough player. He said he’s not worried. The mask thing, that takes some adjusting, to play with a mask. We’ll see how it goes, but he’s not afraid of anything. He’ll be out there as soon as (the medical staff) allows him to be.”

Podziemski seemed unconcerned, noting that this is his second broken nose, the first sustained two years ago during his time at Santa Clara University.

“I had to wear a mask before, so I know what it’s like,” Podziemski said. “Should be here by Wednesday, so I should be ready to go on Friday.

Wiggins ready to go

Veteran wing Andrew Wiggins is projected to make his first appearance this postseason on Tuesday and likely will be in the starting lineup.

“He’s going to have some catching up to do,” Kerr said. “The other guys are just starting to connect with what we’re putting it and implementing. He’s going to be a week behind, them. Even though he’s been watching, it’s different when you have to feel it.”

Wiggins, the only certified rotation player yet to take the court, will be restricted to 15-20 minutes, according to Kerr.

Wiggins spent the first week of training camp in Hawaii dealing with a respiratory illness. He began isolated practices late last week and progressed to scrimmaging on Sunday. He practiced fully on Monday.

Leaders back vs. Lakers

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, neither of whom played on Sunday, are expected to return to the starting lineup against the Lakers.

Curry sustained a jammed right index finger on Friday against the Sacramento Kings. He left the game in the second quarter and did not return. He was held out on Sunday as a precaution, said Kerr, who added that he was going to miss at least one preseason game out of accomplished veteran courtesy.

Green’s absence on Sunday was not related to illness or injury. Like Curry, he also is afforded accomplished veteran courtesy.

