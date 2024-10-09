Healthy Wiggins practices, but Warriors preseason status undecided

SAN FRANCISCO – Andrew Wiggins on Tuesday progressed to the next step in order to get back into game action after missing all of training camp in Hawaii and the Warriors’ preseason opener because of an illness.

On Monday, Wiggins went through the entirety of practice outside of live reps. Sniffling through his media availability Tuesday and having to pause at one point for a couple of coughs, Wiggins said he was able to fully practice with everything the Warriors did one day before their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

“I’m feeling better, a lot better than before,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins will not play Wednesday as he continues to get fully healthy and goes through more practice time after a week off. The Warriors play Friday at home against the Kings, and then again at Chase Center on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.

It remains unclear if Wiggins will be able to play in either one of those games, though Kerr already has said he’ll be cleared before the regular-season opener on Oct. 23 in Portland.

“Not yet,” Wiggins said. “I’m just leaning on the training staff and all them to guide me through when they think I’m ready.”

Admittedly, Wiggins was disappointed having to miss all four days of practice in Hawaii, plus Saturday’s win over the LA Clippers. As other players enjoyed the beach and spending time with their families on the North Shore, Wiggins was doing everything he could to get over his cold.

He also was doing everything he could to make sure he wasn’t falling behind during an important few days of Kerr and his coaching staff bringing new terminology and installations to an offense that is expected to see some tweaks.

Kerr in Hawaii said he wasn’t concerned in the least bit about Wiggins when it came to that. Wiggins, who was seen wearing a mask and taking free throws during training camp practices and also sat on the bench with a mask on during the game, doesn’t appear worried either.

“We still have some time before the regular season starts, and I’m back at practice now and going through everything,” Wiggins said. “We have a great coaching staff. They’re great teachers and I’m just trying to learn and figure stuff out.

“I was watching a lot from the sidelines in Hawaii. It wasn’t like I was getting left behind or anything like that. Obviously it’s easier when you’re in the drills and in the mix doing it than watching from the sidelines, but I had a good view.”

During Tuesday’s practice session open to the media, Wiggins went through 1-on-1 drills at different spots on the court as part of a group led by coaches Jacob Rubin and Jerry Stackhouse. Players included Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, Kyle Anderson and Kevon Looney. Spirits were high, as were competitive juices.

Payton defensively got the better of his teammates on most occasions, including swiping Wiggins on two straight possessions in the post. What might have been the first made bucket on Payton was a quick three Wiggins made at the top of the arc.

Andrew Wiggins just hit a 3 on Gary Payton II and he’s flustered with Jacob Rubin’s pass lol.



Rare bucket scored on GP2 https://t.co/31cC932rYB pic.twitter.com/5OFhk1Gze0 — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 8, 2024

Second straight time GP2 has swiped Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/SmzNEesQ05 — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 8, 2024

“Iron sharpens iron, and we’re just here to make each other better,” Wiggins said.

The intensity of Stackhouse, who was a two-time NBA All-Star in his 18-year playing career, already has been felt by all. Stackhouse, 49 years old, even participated in the drill a few times. When he wasn’t in on the action, he could be heard barking, “That’s a battle!” while applauding hard-nosed play.

Jerry Stackhouse still gets in on drills, too pic.twitter.com/yNMy3mTgjJ — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 8, 2024

“He’s a very competitive guy,” Wiggins said. “He thinks he can still go out there and hoop with us, which he did a little bit in the 1s. It’s great having him around. Great addition and he brings a lot of fuel to what we got going on.”

Playing in the preseason will have to wait at least a few more days. In the meantime, Wiggins is competing in practice and continues to move forward while clearly still fighting a nagging cold.

