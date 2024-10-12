Steph exits Warriors-Kings preseason game after jamming finger

The last thing the Warriors need less than two weeks before the 2024-25 NBA regular-season opener is a Steph Curry injury, but that's what they are dealing with at the moment, though there doesn't appear be reason to worry.

The 36-year-old Curry left the Warriors' preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Chase Center after jamming his right index finger in the first half, with a team source telling NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole that the ailment "doesn't seem serious."

Stephen Curry's early night - left late Q1, did not return - is due to a finger issue. Doesn't seem serious, per team source. No need to risk peril in the preseason — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) October 12, 2024

Curry was subbed out of the game with 4:02 remaining in the first half and a short time later, we went to the Warriors locker room with Rick Celebrini, the team's director of sports medicine and performance.

When the second half started, Curry wasn't part of the starting lineup and he wasn't on the bench.

Per the Warriors, Curry was in the weight room working out during the second half of the game.

Curry finished with six points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 from 3-point range in 16 minutes of action on Friday.

Coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the Warriors' 109-106 that the plan was for Curry to play more minutes.

"He actually was going to play into the third quarter tonight for the first time, but when he jammed his finger, it made no sense," Kerr said.

Kerr, much like all Warriors fans, hold his breath when Curry sustains any sort of injury.

"Always, always," Kerr told reporters. "Steph is Steph. I was assured at halftime that he was fine. X-rays were negative. Wasn't anything too concerning. But you always get you nervous when he gets hurt."

The Warriors have three more preseason games before they open the regular season on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 23.

