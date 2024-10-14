Podz suffers broken nose in Warriors' preseason win vs. Pistons

Second-year Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski will be fitted for a mask after he sustained a broken nose in Golden State's preseason win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night at Chase Center.

Coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Podziemski won't play in the Warriors' preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Brandin Podziemski has a broken nose. Being fitted for a mask. Will not play Tuesday vs Lakers in Vegas. Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green all expected to play. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) October 14, 2024

The injury occurred early in the third quarter, with Podziemski catching an elbow from teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Brandin Podziemski sustained a broken nose last night, per Steve Kerr.



Podz took a Trayce Jackson-Davis elbow to the face in the third quarter and left the game a few moments later. pic.twitter.com/FYDCtXuVpX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 14, 2024

Podziemski was shaken up but was able to get back on defense. At the first whistle, he asked to be subbed out of the game and later returned to the bench but never got back in the game.

The 21-year-old started the game and finished with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field in 20 minutes. He dished out four assists and grabbed two rebounds while also turning the ball over five times.

The Warriors have one preseason game remaining after Tuesday's game, as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers again on Friday night. It's unclear if Podziemski will be able to play in that game at Crypto.com Arena.

After the preseason finale, the Warriors open the 2024-25 NBA season against the Trail Blazers next Wednesday in Portland.

