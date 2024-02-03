Steph addresses upcoming trade deadline after Warriors' loss to Hawks

The Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline is looming larger than ever after the Warriors suffered yet another gut-wrenching defeat.

Following Golden State's 141-134 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night at State Farm Arena, Steph Curry reaffirmed his stance that it's up to the players to quiet any trade speculation with their performance on the court.

"It's up to us as players to perform, play at the level we're supposed to so that those [trade] conversations and decisions are maybe a little easier," Curry told reporters. "Obviously, I'm not a [general manager], I'm not in that position where I'm getting asked that every single day. My job is to go out there, perform. The closer you get to [the trade deadline]; it's the nature of the NBA, you can't be naïve and act like calls aren't being made or whatever it is."

Despite Curry's unwavering stance that the player's fate lies in their own hands, the 15-year NBA veteran acknowledged that he understands the business side of things in the league and what comes with the territory when a team is underperforming at an organizational level.

"For us as players in the locker room, you have to be able to control what you can control," Curry explained. "Until it's said otherwise, or decisions are made, it's up to us to go out and perform, and hold our ground as a legitimate team that can win.

"And if you're not, you approach things differently when the opportunity presents itself."

Curry was sensational in Saturday's loss to the Hawks, dropping a season-high 60 points on 22-for-38 shooting, including an incredible barrage from the 3-point line in the fourth quarter.

Golden State's loss to Atlanta on Saturday dropped the Warriors to 21-25 in the 2023-24 NBA season, currently sitting in the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Coach Steve Kerr recently stated he doesn't envision Golden State making any significant moves ahead of the deadline. However, losing a game like this where your superstar was devoid of any significant help could factor into the Warriors' brain trust's decisions over the next few days.

For now, Curry and the Warriors will aim to sort things out with the pieces they have in-house. They have a chance to get back in the win column when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at Barclays Center.

