Steph reaches ‘insane' milestone hours after All-Star Game starter nod

SAN FRANCISCO – As if Stephen Curry’s trophy cabinet already wasn't stuffed to over-capacity with awards and NBA records, the two-time MVP added two more historical milestones Thursday when he earned his 11th All-Star selection – most in franchise history – then later became the first player in league history to eclipse 3,900 3-pointers.

More critically, the career feats happened before and during a 131-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center which ended Golden State’s two-game losing streak and opened a six-game homestand on the right foot.

“That’s awesome,” coach Steve Kerr said before Thursday's game of Curry being named an NBA All-Star again. “Yet another achievement and a fitting one for sure, given that we’re hosting the (All-Star) game. I’m thrilled for Steph. He deserves it obviously. He’s having another great season.”

Curry made five triples against the Bulls and now has 3,903 career 3-pointers, putting him 97 away from establishing the 4,000 club.

Steph is up to 3,900 career triples 🐐 pic.twitter.com/3hEyGbwCLT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 24, 2025

For a while, it looked like Curry’s efforts might be for naught.

One night after blowing a 17-point halftime lead in a loss to the Sacramento Kings, Golden State came out somewhat flat against the Bulls and trailed by 14 points in the first half.

It had all the makings of a night that Warriors fans have grown accustomed to during this frustrating and troubling season.

While Curry continues to play at a masterful level, the Warriors haven’t had enough supporting pieces around him to fully benefit when the maestro is at work doing what he does.

They did Thursday, which allowed Curry to relish in his moment a little.

Neither of Curry’s latest achievements come as a surprise.

He has been playing at an elite level since early in his career, something that other NBA players and fans across the country are fully aware of. Being named an NBA All-Star at this point of Curry’s career is as normal as most people waking up and getting dressed in the morning.

For the 10th time, Curry will start the All-Star Game. His 11 overall selections broke the Warriors’ previous record of 10 held by Hall of Famer Paul Arizin (1950-62).

This year’s All-Star Game is at Chase Center on Feb. 16.

As for putting up nearly four racks of 3s, come on.

Curry still is the best distance shooter in the NBA and will almost certainly go down in history as the best to ever do it. James Harden is the closest to Curry’s mark with 3,054.

All of this is happening during a season when Curry has had to deal with lingering bilateral knee tendinitis.

It’s fair to say that Curry really is the only thing keeping the Warriors afloat.

While other players have stepped up and played well at various times this season, Curry is the one constant.

Less than a month away from his 37th birthday, Curry has scored in double figures in 35 of the 36 games that he has played in and was averaging a team-high 22.6 points before torching the Chicago Bulls for 21 points and five 3s. He also leads Golden State in assists and is second in steals.

“He’s insane,” said teammate Buddy Hield, who has 2,042 career 3s. “He’s very blessed. He’s out of this world. Not human.”

