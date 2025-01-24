What we learned as Steph, Post spark Warriors' win over Bulls

BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO – How did the Warriors respond one night after blowing an 18-point lead to their Northern California rivals, the Sacramento Kings? By learning their lessons and crushing the Chicago Bulls in the second half to enjoy a 131-106 win on the second night of a back-to-back.

The third quarter was a disaster for the Warriors the night prior as the Kings erased a 17-point halftime deficit and outscored Golden State 37-20. On Thursday night at Chase Center, the Warriors trailed by one point at the half, only to outscore the Bulls 31-16 in the third quarter for a 14-point lead going into the fourth and never looked back.

On the same night he was named an NBA All-Star Game starter for the 10th time and 11th time overall, Steph Curry scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers to go with four rebounds and seven assists. However, the Warriors’ youth is what gave them a needed jolt to get back in the win column.

Gui Santos, 22, continued to open eyes and scored a career-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including going 5 of 6 from deep. Rookie Quinten Post, 24, added a career-high 20 points in 20 minutes while going 5 of 10 behind the 3-point line.

Here are three takeaways from an impressive Warriors blowout win that pushes them back to .500 at 22-22:

Welcome Back, Podz

After missing the last 12 games due to an abdomen injury, Brandin Podziemski made his long-awaited return to the court, checking in for the first time at the 3:47 mark of the first quarter. Podziemski didn’t register any stats in the first quarter, but he was a plus-7 and like always, he took a charge.

Steve Kerr said in his pregame press conference that Podziemski would play in short stints, and he stuck to his word. When the second quarter started, Podziemski was back to being on the bench, where he remained for the first four-plus minutes of the second quarter. Then, his scoring began.

Podziemski’s first shot attempt was a successful three while being guarded by Josh Giddey. Soon after, Podziemski hit a mid-range jump shot, something that could be vital for his development. In the second quarter, Podziemski tallied seven points and three rebounds, making him a plus-11 in the first half.

Playing his first game since Dec. 28, Podziemski wound up with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists to be a plus-22 in 21 minutes. His game was very reminiscent of his First Team All-Rookie campaign.

Mr. Postman

Podziemski wasn’t alone when he first checked in. On Wednesday night in Sacramento, Post received first-half minutes for the first time in his NBA career. The next night, he was on the floor in the first quarter for the first time. His impact was felt fairly immediately, too.

Post drained his first 3-point attempt of the game a minute and a half upon entering. With a little more than a minute left in the first half, Post displayed the exact skill that excites the Warriors most, making a pick-and-pop 3-pointer after setting a screen for Curry.

The rookie checked back in for the final two minutes of the third quarter, and with 15 seconds remaining, Post made his third 3-pointer of the game. He started the fourth quarter and again made another three from the top of the arc early into the quarter. The 7-footer made two threes in the fourth quarter, with zero hesitation.

It’s hard to imagine Post being sent back down to Santa Cruz anytime soon.

Decisions, Decisions

The six bench players who played in the first half outscored the Warriors’ starting five by 13 points, 38-25. Every bench player had a positive plus/minus, and every starter was in the negative. The product and results were impossible to miss, so Kerr made a change.

Gary Payton II (zero points, minus-17) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (two points, minus-11) were on the bench to begin the second half. They were replaced by Santos (11 points, plus-17) and Kevon Looney (four points, plus-5). Going forward, Kerr will have even bigger decisions to make.

Kyle Anderson should be back from his glute injury sometime soon. Draymond Green will be re-evaluated on Monday. Jonathan Kuminga might not be back until after the All-Star break. When he does return, what will the rotation look like?

Santos has proven he needs to be part of Kerr’s plans. Moody’s 3-point shooting as of late has been vital and he now scored in double digits in five consecutive games. Post’s skill set feels like a revelation for this squad.

Who will be the odd man out? Kerr’s call won’t be an easy one.

