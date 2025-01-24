Steph voted NBA All-Star Game starter for 10th time in career

Dub Nation got its wish.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry was named a starter for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game at his home Chase Center in San Francisco, the league announced during TNT's "Inside the NBA" pregame show Thursday.

NBA All-Star starters are determined by a combination of fan votes (50 percent), player votes (25 percent) and media votes (25 percent).

Curry now has been named to 11 NBA All-Star teams, including 10 starting nods.

Curry's latest All-Star selection breaks a tie with Paul Arizin for the most in Warriors franchise history.

Arizin's son Michael congratulated Curry on behalf of his family.

“We wanted to congratulate Stephen Curry on passing our beloved father and grandfather in All-Star Game appearances,” Michael Arizin said. “Both Stephen and my father were unheralded prospects who came out of nowhere to completely change the game, with my father popularizing the jump shot and Stephen taking the shot even further—quite literally. Stephen seems to have many of the characteristics that my father did: hard-working, humble, family-oriented, and a terrific player who plays the game the right way.”

After being named an All-Star reserve for the first time for last season’s game at the Indiana Pacers’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse, it’s only right that Curry returns to the All-Star starting five when Golden State’s five-year-old arena makes its hosting debut for the midseason classic.

Joining Curry and Gilgeous-Alexander as Western Conference starters are Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić.

Curry finished second in fan voting, player voting and media voting behind Gilgeous-Alexander.

The 74th NBA All-Star Game is set to take place at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Chase Center.

The Eastern Conference starters are New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Curry, approaching his 37th birthday, is having a down season by his standards. He has been on a mission during the 2024-25 NBA season and has kept the 21-22 Warriors relatively afloat ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline by averaging 22.6 points on 44.9 percent shooting -- while sinking 40.7 percent of 3-point shots -- with 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

The fans voted for Curry, and they’ll get to see him do his things in his city.

