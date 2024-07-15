Report: Jazz's Markkanen trade price a ‘non-starter' for Warriors

The Utah Jazz's asking price in a trade for All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen is a "non-starter" for the the Warriors -- the most engaged team on the Finland native, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing league sources.

Per Charania, while the Warriors are offering guard Moses Moody, future draft picks and pick swaps, the Jazz additionally are asking for forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Brandin Podziemski in a potential trade.

While the Jazz are listening to offers for Markkanen, Charania also reports they are open to keeping the 2017 No. 7 overall draft pick, who becomes extension eligible on Aug. 6.

The Jazz's desire to possibly keep Markkanen could be a reason their price tag for a potential trade is so high.

The Athletic's Tony Jones reported on 95.7 The Game last week that the Warriors have what he deemed to be a "substantial" offer on the table for Markkanen.

"I do think the level of offers that are out there are substantial," Jones said. "I think they are heavily pick-based. I think with a couple of the offers there, a young player or two out there that has the potential to grow over the course of his career.”

Jones' report would seem to fall in line with Charania's latest reporting that the Warriors have an offer based around Moody -- the young player -- and draft picks on the table.

The Warriors reportedly have been linked to Markkanen since July 1, shortly after NBA free agency opened and some of the dust settled on a frantic opening few days.

Markkanen, who earned his first All-Star selection and was voted Most Improved Player of the Year during the 2022-23 season, averaged 23.2 and 8.2 rebounds in 55 games in 2023-24.

Kuminga and Moody, lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, are on different trajectories at the moment, which feeds into the Warriors' reported desire to move one but not the other.

Kuminga had a breakout 2023-24 season, averaging a career-high 16.1 points in 74 games, 46 of which he started. Many among the Warriors, including Draymond Green, believe the sky is the limit for the 21-year-old.

The Warriors reportedly refused to include Kuminga when they were discussing a Paul George trade with the Los Angeles Clippers earlier in July.

Moody, on the other hand, has shown glimpses of potential but has had a hard time finding consistent minutes in coach Steve Kerr's rotation. The 22-year-old averaged 8.1 points in 17.5 minutes last season, both career highs.

Podziemski, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, quickly is becoming a pivotal member of the Warriors' roster. He started 28 games as a rookie and has a chance to keep that role next to Steph Curry when the 2024-25 season opens in October.

Whether the Warriors and Jazz can bridge the gap in trade talks and come to an agreement that works for both teams remains to be seen.

But it's clear the Warriors don't want to part with Kuminga and Podziemski, who are two of of their building blocks for the future.

