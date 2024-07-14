How Warriors envision Kuminga's Year 4 leap after breakout season

Jonathan Kuminga is ready to build off his impressive Year 3 with the Warriors, with both the former No. 7 overall pick and Golden State anticipating another layer to his game in Year 4.

Kuminga, for the first time in his pro career, was at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas as a spectator after spending the past two summers improving his game on the floor. This time around, he was there to support his team while catching up with ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth during Golden State's matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

The 21-year-old detailed what he hopes to improve upon as he braces for his fourth season with the Warriors.

"Just building what I did last year," Kuminga said. "Taking my game to the next level when it comes down to defense, offense and just being that guy that sometimes the team is going to rely on me taking big shots. Just being in the moment, helping us win games and being great."

Kuminga credits much of his Year 3 outburst to gaining the trust and confidence of Warriors coach Steve Kerr and his teammates.

He also singled out Draymond Green by name, attributing his growth to the constant guidance of his veteran teammate.

In 74 games (46 starts) last season, Kuminga averaged 16.1 points on 52.9-percent shooting, adding 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26.3 minutes. He averaged just over nine points in the two seasons prior.

Now stepping into his fourth campaign, Kuminga is ready for what's next. And Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy has high expectations.

"Usually that Year 3 or Year 4 leap is a huge one, and that's what we're hoping out of Jonathan this year," Dunleavy told ESPN's Mark Jones and Doris Burk during Saturday's game. "He's put the time in over the years but most especially this summer. I know he's really working hard.

"And I think he has a better grasp for how we play, how to evolve himself with Steph [Curry], with Draymond, crashing the glass, cutting baseline. And Jonathan has really gotten better each year and we feel like this could be the year he could take a huge leap. We'll be expecting that out of him."

