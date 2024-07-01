Report: Warriors interested in Markkanen trade with Jazz

The Warriors appear to be exploring trades for other star players after missing out on Paul George.

Golden State has explored a potential trade with the Utah Jazz for star forward Lauri Markkanen, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on the latest episode of his "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective" podcast.

"They're still trying some other stuff," Windhorst said of the Warriors. "I think Lauri Markkanen from the Jazz is available on the trade market, they're definitely investigating that. Whether or not they can make that work or not is to be seen."

Windhorst adds that the San Antonio Spurs are another team eyeing a potential Markkanen trade and that teams in negotiations with Utah believe there's a "good chance" the Jazz will trade Markkanen.

In 55 games for the Jazz during the 2023-24 NBA season, Markkanen averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting an impressive 39.9 percent from 3-point range. Many believe the stretch big could be an excellent second scoring option to Warriors guard Steph Curry while providing Golden State with much-needed size as a 7-footer.

In addition to Markkanen, the Warriors also reportedly are considering trades for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.

It remains to be seen exactly who -- if anyone -- the Warriors will land in a trade, but perhaps Markkanen might be the best fit for Golden State.

