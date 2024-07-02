Source: Warriors receive two second-round picks as Klay deal finalized

The Warriors lost Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks in NBA free agency, and we now know what they will receive in return as part of the multi-team sign and trade that also involves the Charlotte Hornets.
Golden State will receive two future second-round draft picks, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole, who noted that the Warriors did not want another salary in return.
By taking back no salary, the Warriors also will create a trade exception just shy of $16 million, as indicated by NBA insider Marc Stein, to use for future moves.
Here is a breakdown of the full transaction:
- Warriors receive: Two second-round draft picks (Dallas' 2031 selection and the least favorable of the Denver Nuggets/Philadelphia 76ers' 2025 pick) and a trade exception
- Dallas receives: Klay Thompson
- Charlotte receives: Josh Green
Thompson plans to join Dallas on a three-year, $50 million contract with a player option, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources, adding that the Warriors and Mavericks still were finalizing the details at the time of the initial report.
Charlotte sent two second-round picks to Dallas for Green as part of the deal, per Wojnarowski, with one of them eventually being redirected to Golden State.
The Warriors suffered a major loss Monday, and while the emotional aspect of it surely will sting for quite a while, the financial savings are sure to be a plus for Golden State.
