Why Warriors draft pick Post isn't on team's summer league roster yet

The Warriors unveiled their 2024 NBA Summer League roster Sunday, but the newest Golden State player isn't on it -- for now.

Quinten Post, the No. 52 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, was held off the roster as the trade that brought the Boston College center to the Bay is finalized, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson reported Sunday.

I've been told Post's omission from the summer league roster is more about the technicalities of the trade still being finalized by the NBA more than anything else. There isn't an injury concern with Quinten Post https://t.co/dY89Ah05Bd — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 30, 2024

During last week's draft, the Warriors seemingly sent the No. 52 pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire veteran guard Lindy Waters III. But Golden State re-acquired the selection to add Post.

Though the trade officially was announced by the Warriors, Post technically can't be on the roster until the new league year begins at 12:01 a.m. ET July 1 and the trade becomes official, official. He could be added to the summer league roster after that date, as long as his minor leg injury doesn't keep him off the court.

Second-year pros Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis highlight the Warriors' summer league roster, which will be coached by Anthony Vereen and also includes Gui Santos and Pat Spencer.

And, as Johnson pointed out, there was one surprise on the roster in Kevin Knox II -- a former No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

An interesting name on the Warriors' Summer League roster: Kevin Knox



The former No. 9 overall draft pick played 31 games for the Pistons last season and turns 25 years old in August — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 30, 2024

Golden State's summer league play begins with the NBA's sixth annual California Classic, hosted by the Warriors and Kings at both Chase Center and Golden 1 Center, on July 6-10, then the team will play in Las Vegas on July 12-22.

While it remains to be seen if Dub Nation will have an early look at the Warriors' newest addition, watching Podziemski and Jackson-Davis continue their development certainly will be a highlight.

