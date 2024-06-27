Report: Warriors reacquire No. 52 pick, draft BC center Post

The Warriors made a selection with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after all.

Hours after trading the pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for forward Lindy Waters III, the Warriors reacquired the selection for cash and used it on Boston College center Quinten Post, The Athletic's Anthony Slater, reported, citing a source.

The Warriors traded cash to reacquire the 52nd pick and drafted Quinten Post, per source. That officially hard caps the Warriors at the second apron. They are now unable to go over it this season (which was the plan regardless). — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 27, 2024

Born in the Netherlands, Post stands at 7 feet tall and weighs 244 pounds. He spent five seasons in college, beginning at Mississippi State before transferring to Boston College, where he spent the last three seasons.

As a senior at BC, Post averaged 17.0 points and 8.1 rebounds in 31.9 minutes in 35 games, all starts.

Post shot 51.4 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from 3-point range in his final collegiate season.

Citing Post's lack of mobility and ability to be a 3-and-D player, NBA.com's draft profile compares him to longtime NBA veterans Brook Lopez and Al Horford.

If Post is able to turn into either of those players, the Warriors will be very happy with the selection.

The Warriors don't have any true 7-foot centers on their roster at the moment -- Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis, both 6-foot-9, received a bulk of the minutes last season -- so Post has a chance to carve out a role for himself if he can impress during summer league and training camp.

