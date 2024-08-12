Report: Klay's first Mavericks game vs. Warriors set for mid-November

Warriors fans will not have to wait long to welcome Klay Thompson back to Chase Center.

The longtime Golden State guard will face off against his former team in San Francisco for the first time as a member of the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 12, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources.

Klay Thompson’s first return trip to Bay Area: Nov. 12 on TNT when the Mavericks visit the Warriors at Chase Center, per sources. pic.twitter.com/nbHAF4mpNO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 12, 2024

Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million contract with Dallas this offseason after spending 13 years with the Warriors, the organization that selected him with the No. 11 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

The 34-year-old won four championships with Golden State and cemented himself as a franchise legend. The Warriors plan to retire Thompson's No. 11 jersey in the near future, likely alongside iconic teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green when all three are retired, but in the meantime, Dub Nation can celebrate Thompson's return on Nov. 12.

