Myers recalls swifly shutting down Celtics' Curry trade attempt

Bob Myers has plenty of outrageous stories from his time as Warriors general manager, including plenty of trade requests for superstar Steph Curry.

Myers joined ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on the latest episode of the “Woj Podcast," where he was asked if he ever received trade offers for Curry once the Warriors superstar was leading the squad to NBA titles and winning MVP Awards.

After a back-and-forth guessing game, Myers explained to Wojnarowski that his mentor, Danny Ainge, then-general manager of the Boston Celtics, did make a trade offer for Curry, though Myers made it clear he never seriously entertained the idea.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Look I was never upset with anybody asking, a GM’s job is to mine for trades, that’s a GM’s job. But [Danny] Ainge was the one always asking.” Myers told Wojnarowski. “…I owe my career to Ainge so I [couldn’t] be upset, ‘return the favor, give me Curry’ (laughs). Everybody knew that was not happening so, it was a good laugh.”

During his time as a front-office executive for the Celtics, Ainge was known for pulling off a series of blockbuster trades, including the 2007 trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves that sent Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to Boston, which led to the team winning the 2008 NBA title.

Ainge was the executive who recommended Myers to Warriors owner Joe Lacob, setting in motion a career that spanned over a decade and four NBA championships for Myers. After a series of contract extension talks broke down last summer, Myers stepped down as GM, ending his time with Golden State.

While Curry and other core players already were on the roster when Myers arrived, he was instrumental in filling out the future championship rosters, hiring coach Steve Kerr and vaulting the franchise into the stratosphere.

Myers currently is working as an NBA analyst for ESPN and assisting Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris in his search for a new head coach and head of football operations.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast