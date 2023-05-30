End of an era: Myers confirms he'll leave Warriors after June

- Programming note: Bob Myers' exit interview presser will air live on NBC Sports Bay Area at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Bob Myers' time in the Bay will end after 11 seasons and four NBA championships.
The Warriors' general manager and president of basketball operations told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday that he'll step down from that role when his contract expires at the end of June.
Myers, who is scheduled to address Bay Area media Tuesday afternoon, told Wojnarowski that he declined ownership's offers on a new deal that would have placed him among the NBA's top-earning executives.
Wojnarowski also reported that Warriors owner Joe Lacob is expected to seek more prominent roles for his son, Kirk, an executive VP of basketball operations, and VP of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. upon Myers' departure.
The Warriors hired Myers as assistant GM in 2011, and he was expected to apprentice under then-GM Larry Riley for a few years. However, Myers was promoted to GM after only one year, then immediately went on to help build a team that completed the Warriors' best playoff run in 36 years during the 2012-13 NBA season.
Golden State Warriors
Myers was a two-time NBA Executive of the Year with the Warriors, often credited as the architect behind Golden State's dynasty that brought four league titles to the Bay during his tenure. He's the one who hired Warriors coach Steve Kerr in 2014, and his fingerprints are all over the team's success of the past decade.
So, Myers' presence within the Warriors organization certainly will be missed. He's a one-of-a-kind executive -- his words hold weight with the players, calming them down on the sideline or offering advice on the other end of a phone call.
"I don’t ever take that for granted,” Warriors star Steph Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole and Kerith Burke in March. “The fact that I can have a difficult conversation with him. I can pick up the phone and let him know how I’m feeling. He’ll give it to me straight around where we are as a team or where I am individually.”
RELATED: One text from Klay gave Iguodala harsh realization about Dubs
While Myers told Wojnarowski he's unsure of his future professional pathway, NBA insider Marc Stein reported earlier this month that the exec won't take another job with a different team because Myers "wants a break." Myers let Kerr, Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson know in recent days there was "a real possibility" of him leaving, per Wojnarowski.
The Warriors still have plenty of questions to answer as they look ahead to the 2023-24 NBA season after their recent second-round playoff exit. But now, the most glaring uncertainty can be crossed off the board with Myers' departure.