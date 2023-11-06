Pistons coach notes Wiseman's lack of ‘rhythm' after losing to Warriors

The Warriors' 120-109 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena marked the first time Golden State had faced former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman since trading him last season.

After the game, Pistons coach Monty Williams shared his thoughts on Wiseman's performance against his former team, citing the challenge of putting together quality minutes without an established rhythm.

"That's a tough game for him to play, against his old team, every time he went to finish, there were three or four guys, two guys for sure at the rim," Williams said. "Maybe he had a kick out, he couldn't finish a couple. It's tough when you don't have a rhythm. Even if you're playing eight minutes every night, you know you're going to get those eight minutes. He hasn't had a rhythm this year, so that's a tough way to play, especially against your old team."

The former Warriors big man has yet to find consistent playing time with his new team, recording just four points and five rebounds in 17 total minutes across two games this season.

Wiseman logged 11 minutes against Golden State on Monday night, recording zero points and three rebounds and missing all three of his field goal attempts.

While Wiseman has struggled to find his footing in a new city, the Warriors' move to bring back Gary Payton II in the deal has proved invaluable, with the latter reestablishing himself as the pivotal cog in the rotation he was during Golden State's NBA title run during the 2021-22 season.

