Young uses odd analogy to show fans are ‘scared' of Kyrie-Steph debate

Steph Curry and the Warriors helped Nick Young, a perennial role player, win his first and only NBA Championship in 2018. Curry, a beloved family man, is too generous.

Young scored a mere five points in 38 garbage minutes through four games as Golden State swept LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, Curry averaged 27.5 points, 6.8 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Still, Young isn’t convinced Curry is the best point guard of the modern era. Instead, the retired 12-year NBA veteran believes a player Curry has overpowered time and time again is better and shared a ridiculous hot take on the subject Monday.

Kyrie is the Kobe to curry mj ppl scared to say he’s better .. 👀 — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) August 26, 2024

Young’s message literally is difficult to read.

Though, it appears he said Kyrie Irving has had a better career than Curry, but “people” are too scared to admit it. Young added that people treat the Curry-Irving debate the same way they do the one surrounding the late Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

He believes most, including himself, have Bryant over Jordan in their all-time rankings.

To each their own.

Young’s take on Curry versus Irving, at least, factually is incorrect -- and outlandish.

Curry has defeated Irving twice in the NBA Finals.

Plus, Curry completely transcended the game of basketball and has won four NBA championships over 15 seasons -- all spent with the Warriors who drafted him.

He also has been Golden State’s -- and Team USA’s, for that matter -- No. 1 option and focal point in virtually every game he has played in.

Irving, meanwhile, has never had championship-level success as a franchise’s No. 1 option and best was suited as James’ co-star in Cleveland. The eight-time NBA All-Star, who has been on four different teams, has elite handles, though.

Curry often receives criticism for not being able to win without Kevin Durant or opposing injuries. But Irving was teammates with Durant on the Brooklyn Nets for 2.5 seasons with nothing but drama to show for it, and Curry’s 2022 ring stumps all naysayers.

Irving is a tremendous player whose name unfairly is being thrown around -- negatively -- because Young stirred the pot. However, Irving did just average 19.8 points on 41.4 percent shooting against his former Boston Celtics in the Dallas Mavericks’ finals series loss, so some discussion is warranted.

Curry simply is leagues above his longtime rival, and it must be made clear to everyone since his former teammate doesn’t even appreciate Captain America’s greatness.

But as the two future Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame selections near the end of their beloved careers, it is best to just admire the marks they left on basketball.

Hopefully, Young doesn’t say Curry was holding back Chris Paul during the 2023-24 NBA season, or something, next.

