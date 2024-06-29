Report: Klay, Mavs expected to have ‘strong mutual interest'

Klay Thompson could be on the move to the Lone Star State.

The five-time NBA All-Star shooting guard and the Dallas Mavericks are expected to have "strong mutual interest" in a union when free agency opens at 3 p.m. PT on Sunday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Friday, citing league sources.

The rift between Thompson and the Warriors is growing deeper by the day, with Stein reporting that the leaguewide perception is that the relationship between the player and organization is "irretrievable."

The Mavericks' interest in adding Thompson to go along with All-Stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is so strong that Stein reported, citing multiple sources, that Dallas is expected to emerge as the favorite to sign the longtime Warrior.

As the Warriors reportedly prioritize a potential blockbuster Paul George trade, Thompson is garnering interest from the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, in addition to the Mavericks.

Barring a late reconciliation between Thompson and the Warriors, it appears he's about to leave the only NBA organization he has ever known.

And if Thompson joins the Mavericks, he will face the Warriors several times during the 2024-25 NBA season.

