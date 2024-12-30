Comedian Williams hilariously takes credit for Curry's NBA greatness

Comedian and actor Katt Williams hilariously believes he’s responsible for Warriors superstar Steph Curry’s NBA greatness.

In a viral clip from a “Good One" podcast episode recorded live at November’s Vulture Festival, Williams joyously explained how he sparked Curry to change the game with his 3-point shooting ability.

“Anybody that knows me knows that I don’t claim s–t that I do,” Williams said about supposedly telling Curry to 'shoot from deep.' “That’s not part of doing it. It’s doing what it is and letting that be it. But I am responsible for the greatest shooter in the NBA, without question.”

The entertainer clarified his take with a short story.

Williams explained how he met Curry before he was in the NBA, paying the up-and-coming hooper to play in an annual celebrity basketball game that benefitted Los Angeles Children and Families Services. Williams added that Curry was unknown and “nobody cheered his name.”

Curry stood out to Williams because of his ability to shoot essentially from half-court. The comic also recalled Curry scoring 40-plus points in his first celebrity game without breaking a sweat, largely because he chucked shots without any pressure since long-distance shooting wasn’t guarded by defenses nor defined by Curry yet.

“He’s just standing right there. And nobody guards you right there,” Williams recalled about Curry camping at the 3-point line during the celebrity games.

Where Williams humorously believes he is responsible for Curry’s success comes after the current 16-year Golden State veteran and four-time NBA champion scored 50 points in another celebrity game.

“I say, ‘Aye dude, you’re out here making $5,000 for a celebrity basketball game, but you’re one of the greatest shooters that ever existed. Do you understand that if you take your game to the NBA, they either have to change something or you’ll be the greatest shooter ever?’” Williams remembered.

“Now, I’m not saying he took that advice and went on to do that, but he took my advice and went on to do that.”

Williams rightfully added that that era of basketball was unprepared for defending above the 3-point line like Curry has demanded over his career.

Plenty of factors have contributed to Curry’s success, including having NBA sharpshooting run in the family after Curry's father, Dell, played 16 seasons in the league.

While Williams believes he played a small role in Curry’s success, the future Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee hasn’t validated the comedian's claim. And even if it is true, Curry's game speaks for itself.

