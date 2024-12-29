E-40 urges Warriors to keep Kuminga, Wiggins at NBA trade deadline

The Ambassador of the Bay has made his thoughts on the Warriors' future clear.

Jonathan Kuminga shouldn't go anywhere.

After Kuminga dropped 34 points for the second consecutive night in Golden State's 109-105 win over the Phoenix Suns, rapper E-40 posted the following message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Though Kuminga has been a frequent subject of trade talks given his lack of past consistency and a future contract, the longtime Warriors fan wants his squad to keep its 22-year-old potential future star.

It's hard to disagree with 40 Water, especially following another dominant Kuminga performance to prevent the Warriors from dipping below a .500 record.

Andrew Wiggins didn't have nearly as spectacular of a showing, but E-40 asserted his preference to stand pat with the veteran wing despite some similar inconsistencies.

And, last but not least, the beloved Bay Area rapper doesn't want to be traded, either -- not that Dub Nation would ever let that happen anyways.

Will Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy heed the advice of Charlie Hustle? Time will only tell.

