Harden urges NBA fans to ‘cherish' Steph vs. LeBron battles

It's no secret that we're witnessing the end of an era in the NBA with greats such as Steph Curry and LeBron James nearing the finish lines of their careers.

By no means does that mean the talent is expiring, though, as the two basketball icons recently put on a Christmas Day classic in the Los Angeles Lakers' 115-113 win over the Warriors last week.

It's games like those that remind the sports world to cherish what we have while it's here, and Los Angeles Clippers star guard James Harden re-emphasized that message to fans.

“Me and Steph were talking about that after the game as well," Harden said (h/t Sports Illustrated's Joey Linn). "We love to hoop. It’s just, Father Time is undefeated. ... I know LeBron probably feels the same way. We love the game of basketball. This is all we've been doing our entire life and we're very good at it. Now we just got little nagging injuries that when you’re younger you probably just don’t get… It’s weird, but it’s a part of life.

"We're just going to continue to grind this thing out and enjoy it. I hope fans and people who enjoy and love the game of basketball can embrace and cherish these moments. Because once players like us are gone, we’ll never see them again.”

James Harden on Steph Curry and LeBron James having another iconic Christmas game:



In Year 16, the 36-year-old Curry is averaging 22.5 points on 44.2-percent shooting from the field and 40.6 percent from 3-point range, with 4.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 31.3 minutes.

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be 40-year-old James is averaging 23.5 points on 49.6-percent shooting from the field and 35.7 percent from deep, with 7.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists in Year 22.

James and Curry have been blessing our TVs and eyes for years, but let Harden's message be a PSA to not take it for granted.

