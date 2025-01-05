Kuminga ruled out of Warriors-Grizzlies with sprained right ankle

Jonathan Kuminga was the Warriors' leading scorer in the first half Saturday, but his night ended early.

The fourth-year NBA forward rolled his right ankle just before halftime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Shortly after the third quarter began, the Warriors ruled Kuminga out of the game.

Jonathan Kuminga (sprained right ankle) is OUT for the rest of the game — Dalton Johnson (@daltonjohnson.bsky.social) January 4, 2025 at 6:59 PM

The injury occurred when Kuminga contested a shot by Grizzlies guard Jake LaRavia with 2:27 remaining in the second quarter. Kuminga rolled his right ankle on the foot of Memphis big man Brandon Clarke.

Kuminga remained on the court momentarily before limping to the locker room.

In 15 minutes off the bench, Kuminga had a team-high 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 on 3-pointers. He had two rebounds, two assists and four turnovers.

With Steph Curry out due to bilateral knee tendinitis, the Warriors were counting on Kuminga to fill the scoring void. Now they must look elsewhere for points against the Western Conference's No. 2 seed.

