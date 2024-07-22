Stein explains how Podz, JK contracts impact Warriors' trade decision

Any potential Warriors trade for Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen assuredly will include Golden State parting with some of its budding young core, but which players would be on the move?

NBA insider Marc Stein believes that Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga's respective contract situations could weigh heavily on which of the two the Warriors are content including in any package sent to the Jazz in exchange for Markkanen.

Stein detailed his thoughts on the latest edition of "The Stein Line," highlighting the fact Kuminga immediately is eligible for an extension, while Podziemski has at least three more years of team control after being selected No. 19 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

"Beyond how highly Golden State rates the 21-year-old and his all-around game, Podziemski also has three seasons left on his rookie contract worth nearly $13 million as the No. 19 overall pick in June 2023," Stein wrote. "Kuminga, meanwhile, is immediately eligible for a lucrative contract extension between now and Oct. 21 as the No. 7 overall pick from a 2021 draft class that has already seen Detroit [Pistons'] Cade Cunningham, Cleveland [Cavaliers'] Evan Mobley, Toronto [Raptors'] Scottie Barnes and Orlando [Magic's] Franz Wagner land extensions that far exceed $200 million."

Stein further explained given Podziemski's immediate impact and his ability to efficiently play alongside franchise centerpiece Steph Curry, the 21-year-old guard remains highly coveted by Golden State's top decision makers.

Podziesmki's rookie contract also runs concurrent with the hefty contracts of Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, giving the Warriors a true difference maker at an incredible bargain -- something that has become more valuable than ever given the NBA's new luxury-tax penalties under the league's collective bargaining agreement.

"Podziemski has quickly proven to be a high-level complement to face of the franchise Stephen Curry and isn't eligible for a massive raise until after the current contracts held by Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins expire in the summer of 2027," Stein said. "That's a key consideration for Golden State in the NBA's new world of luxury tax aprons."

Stein also reported that there is a "leaguewide belief" the Warriors would prefer to move Kuminga rather than Podziemski in any possible trade for Markkanen, which aligns with the financial implications outlined above.

Podziemski finished his second NBA Summer League with a pair of strong performances, giving Golden State's brass further confidence he can be a player that plays a pivotal role for the Warriors both in the present, and down the road.

While Kuminga has made considerable strides of his own since helping Golden State win an NBA title in his first season, the massive payday he is eligible for could ultimately be what impacts the Warriors' final decision when if the team parts with one if its prized youngsters in a deal for Markkanen.

