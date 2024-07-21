Report: Dubs believed to favor sending Kuminga over Podz in big trade

It's no secret the Utah Jazz are driving a high price for a potential Lauri Markkanen trade, but there's reportedly only so much the Warriors are willing to give up in a deal for the NBA All-Star.

While Utah's "serious" interest in Golden State guard Brandin Podziemski has kept the prospect of a Markkanen trade between the Jazz and Warriors alive, there also is a "growing belief leaguewide" that the Dubs are more willing to move Jonathan Kuminga than Podziemski, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday in his latest Substack.

"To this point, however, it must be noted that Golden State's offers for Markkanen have centered around a package featuring Moses Moody and draft compensation without including Podziemski or Kuminga," Stein wrote.

While the Warriors certainly are very high on Kuminga, who enjoyed a breakout campaign during the 2023-24 NBA season, they might be even higher on Podziemski -- the fifth and final selection to last season's All-Rookie First Team. During Golden State's NBA Summer League victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Warriors owner Joe Lacob said the team foresees big things ahead for Podziemski.

"He was a revelation, to be quite honest," Lacob said of Podziemski's rookie campaign. "We're really excited. We think we have a future All-Star. We really do."

Joe Lacob with high praise for Podz 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FY9QBWscR8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 18, 2024

This isn't the first time Kuminga's name has come up in reported trade talks, either. The Warriors refused to include the fourth-year forward in discussions with the Los Angeles Clippers for Paul George, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported in early July, citing sources.

Markkanen isn't an All-NBA player like George -- yet -- but the 2023 Most Improved Player appears to entice the Warriors enough for them to consider trading one of their future cornerstones. Like Podziemski, Kuminga's name and "All-Star" have been in the same sentence before, like when Warriors veteran Draymond Green said the 21-year-old could become a "perennial" selection in the years to come.

For a player of Markkanen's caliber, however, San Francisco likely will have to part ways with more than Moody and picks. Utah's original asking price of Podziemski, Kuminga, Moody and draft capital was a "non-starter" for Golden State, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources -- but could the Warriors put together something else to get the Jazz on board despite their fondness for Podziemski?

Dub Nation awaits that answer with bated breath.

