Why Lacob, Warriors think ‘revelation' Podz is future All-Star

Brandin Podziemski was a breakout Warriors player during the 2023-24 NBA season, earning All-Rookie First Team honors for his efforts.

Many people in and around the Golden State organization believe the versatile guard has more room to grow as well.

That belief starts right at the top, from owner Joe Lacob. In an interview during the Warriors' NBA Summer League victory Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lacob was asked about what he saw from Podziemski in his rookie season.

"He was a revelation, to be quite honest," Lacob responded. "We're really excited. We think we have a future All-Star. We really do."

Lacob's praise didn't stop there, explaining why the team has such high expectations heading into Podziemski's second season.

"He started a whole bunch of games for us. Steve [Kerr] had trouble getting him off the floor; he had to have him on the floor, he was so good," Lacob detailed. "He does so many things so well. He's ultra-confident, he's got an NBA body, he can get wherever he wants. ... What can't he do?"

Podziemski didn't play in Wednesday's Summer League contest, perhaps another indication of the Warriors' high opinion of him already.

Given the offseason departures of Chris Paul and Klay Thompson, Golden State would love to see Podziemski make another leap.

On the other hand, the young guard frequently has come up in Lauri Markkanen trade rumors, so Lacob's comments could be an interesting indication of the Warriors' willingness to part ways with Podziemski.

Regardless of trade possibilities, it's clear where Lacob and his organization stand on its budding star.

