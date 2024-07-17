What Lacob texted Klay after star's departure from Warriors

Warriors owner Joe Lacob was one of the first within the organization to learn of Klay Thompson's decision to leave Golden State.

At first, he was disappointed by the news. But shortly after, he showed his admiration for the team's iconic sharpshooter.

Lacob appeared on the latest episode of The Athletic's "Hoops Adjacent" podcast, where he discussed Thompson's departure and what he texted the veteran guard the day after their initial phone conversation before the start of NBA free agency.

"After he had called me and told me he had made the decision to move on, this was before free agency, he called me and was very nice about it and explained he didn't like making the call but he said 'I feel I just have to do this," Lacob recalled. "Right after that, it was the next day, there was a few days before the beginning of free agency, I sent him that video of me bowing to him and it was just my way of saying he meant so much to us and so much to this organization and everything we've accomplished as a group and that I still feel that way about him."

The video Lacob is referring to, was a viral moment after Thompson scored 41 points and knocked down 11 3-pointers in the Warriors' win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals where the Golden State owner bowed down to Thompson in the tunnel after the game.

Lacob always will consider Thompson a close friend, but when the Warriors do match up against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time during the 2024-25 NBA season, Lacob knows his squad won't take it easy on Thompson.

"I always will, it will never change. I don't care what people think happened or didn't happen, he will always be welcome in my life, I hope he feels the same," Lacob added. "Honestly, I get a little teary-eyed about it. I hope we're going to be friends forever. He's just going to be in Dallas for a few years and we're just going to have to kick his ass. But that's just the job and I'm sure he feels the same way, that's the whole competition. But he will always be welcome in our house."

With Thompson's departure still fresh, Lacob and the Warriors continue to remember the five-time All-Star's many iconic moments with the organization. However, soon they will have to compete against their new Western Conference rival.

