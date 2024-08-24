Pierce believes Warriors trading for Giannis would extend NBA title window

After the departure of Klay Thompson, a frequent debate throughout the NBA offseason has been whether or not the Warriors' title window remains open.

Former NBA star Paul Pierce weighed in with his opinion on Friday, providing an interesting take on what Golden State must do to remain contenders. On an episode of "KG Certified" with former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett, Pierce argued the Warriors must acquire Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to extend their title window.

"The only way I see Golden State getting back to where they need to get back to is if they can find a way to get Giannis over there," Pierce explained (h/t Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated).

While Garnett contended that Steph Curry could leave Golden State to chase a fifth NBA title elsewhere, Pierce was adamant that the star guard will stay in the Bay Area.

"He's going down with that ship," Pierce rebutted. "It's all legacy. Everything right now, for him, is icing on the cake."

Still, Pierce emphasized the need for Curry to receive additional help in order to be competitive despite the endurance of his stellar individual play.

The longtime Celtics wing maintained that he had no inside sources saying Antetokounmpo to the Warriors is a possibility; Pierce simply cited his take as a personal opinion.

Much like recent discussions around Curry teaming up with LeBron James, this idea also seems rather far-fetched. Nevertheless, if Golden State somehow could make it work -- whether it's via trade or when Antetokounmpo potentially becomes a free agent in 2027 -- Warriors fans certainly wouldn't mind.

