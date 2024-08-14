ESPN analysts detail how, where Steph, LeBron could team up in NBA

Though they've been rivals for a decade now, Steph Curry and LeBron James undoubtedly were fun to watch as teammates for once during Team USA's run to Olympic gold.

As a result, plenty have speculated about the possibility of the two legends teaming up in the NBA. Granted, it's rather unlikely, given the ages of Curry (36) and James (39) and the economic constraints that would arise.

But in the middle of the NBA offseason with little else to discuss, it's still fun to wonder about a world where they spent a full season together -- well, maybe as long as it's in Golden State.

On Tuesday, the "NBA Today" crew analyzed the feasibility of a Curry-James merger, offering insight into where, when, and how it could occur.

ESPN's NBA front office insider Bobby Marks pointed to the 2026 offseason as a likely time for the alliance; both Curry and James are set to have their current contracts expire that summer.

Is there a realistic path for LeBron James and Stephen Curry to team up? @BobbyMarks42 says to keep an eye on the summer of 2026 👀 pic.twitter.com/LcWKZfHxiX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 13, 2024

However, James would be 41 by then, and this scenario would require him to play at least three more seasons. So perhaps a sooner timeline would be necessary.

"LeBron James signed a two-year contract this offseason, and with that contract, there's a player option there," Marks mentioned. "He can become a free agent once again next offseason and pick his team that he would want to go to.

"Of course, that comes with probably leaving $50 million on the table to go to a team like Golden State and join Steph Curry."

That's the logistical side of things covered, but where would it happen?

Panelist Andraya Carter proclaimed the Los Angeles Lakers as the most likely destination for this collaboration.

"I know Steph Curry wants to finish his career as a Warrior," Carter acknowledged, "but for me, what a beautiful ending it would be for him to go to LA [and] bring a championship with LeBron to the storied organization and franchise that is the Lakers."

Carter also cited the superiority of the Lakers' supporting cast around James as reasoning for why Los Angeles makes more sense, though she did add that she doesn't care where they team up because of how entertaining it would be.

Analyst Tim Legler, on the other hand, sided with Golden State as the more reasonable setting.

"The chemistry is there personally ... but their games also align," Legler explained. "If it happens, I think it has to be in Golden State.

"I think Steph Curry wants to be that guy that wears one uniform his entire career, but he would love to welcome in that kind of talent to give him a chance to stay competitive at this level."

Meanwhile, longtime Warriors antagonist Kendrick Perkins offered a different possibility -- one that could come sooner than many might think. He declared that the Lakers and Warriors could explore trade possibilities revolving around James or Curry as soon as the 2024-25 NBA season.

Marks had a similar take, asserting that Curry and James can't win another NBA title alone; teaming up would be their only path to a fifth Finals victory for both.

Again, none of these suggestions are particularly probable, so take them with a grain of salt. But after the Olympics, a Curry-James partnership might be as likely now as ever.

