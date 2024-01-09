Why Boogie believes Draymond criticism is ‘unfair' after suspension

Draymond Green was reinstated by the NBA on Saturday after serving a 12-game suspension for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face last month.

Since that Dec. 12 game, the Warriors forward has received an outpour of backlash and criticism for his history of repeated behavior and antics on the court, and Green confessed on his podcast Monday that he actually considered retiring from the NBA because it was "too much" for him to handle.

But there are two sides to everything, and Green named several people who were in his corner throughout his extended absence, including Steph Curry, Bob Myers, LeBron James, his family and others. A few hours after the release of Green's latest "The Draymond Green Show" episode, one of Green's former Warriors teammates also came to his defense.

"I can only imagine the state of mind that Draymond is in. Obviously, he did some wild bulls--t that these are the consequences of his actions," DeMarcus Cousins said on Monday's "Bully Ball" episode. "I can understand why he got to that point mentally. This whole narrative has been spun out of control. The attack of his character, the attack of him as a human being -- the person -- taking him outside of the basketball court. And it's just completely unfair. It can become a lot.

"People say well he makes millions of dollars, well money doesn't take away your emotions. Money doesn't take away your feelings. Money doesn't stop you from bleeding, crying, being said, depressed, any of those things. So for that to be the number one excuse, it doesn't excuse anything.

"I'm glad Draymond could come back with a clear mind and get back to where he is, and hopefully helping the Warriors turn this season around."

This video has NSFW language

On the latest Bully Ball, @BoogieCousins and I discuss what Draymond Green revealed Adam Silver said to him after his suspension (both the cleaned-up and 'real' versions 😂) and why some fans don't understand that just because players earn a lot money, everything isn't fair game: pic.twitter.com/HfUBup5sFf — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 9, 2024

Green said that during a conversation he had with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, he told Silver that he was ready to walk away from the game he loves for good before the commissioner convinced him otherwise.

"I told him, 'Adam this is too much for me. This is too much. It's all becoming too much for me -- and I'm going to retire,'" Green said. "And Adam said, 'You're making a very rash decision and I won't let you do that.'

"We had a long, great conversation -- very helpful to me. Very thankful to play in a league with a commissioner like Adam who's more about helping you than hurting you; helping you than punishing you. He's more about the players."

Cousins agreed with Silver and is happy to see Green back with the team as the four-time NBA champion prepares for a return to the court soon.

"I agree with Adam when he said [Green] was being rational, he's making a dramatic decision. I agree with that," Cousins said. "And the reason I say this is because anybody that genuinely cares for Dryamond and has genuine love for him would have told him the same thing. Draymond, you're wilding, you're tripping right now.

"Just seeing that response from Adam Silver, obviously, you know he cares."

