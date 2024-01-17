Podziemski, NBA players mourn Warriors assistant Milojevic

The Warriors organization is mourning the tragic death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević on Wednesday after the 46-year-old suffered a heart attack during a team dinner in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday night.

The team issued a statement at 12:24 p.m. PT announcing that Milojević had passed away despite "life-saving efforts" from medical personnel.

News of Milojević's passing came more than three hours after the NBA postponed Wednesday night's Warriors game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. A make-up date for the game hasn't been announced.

A native of Belgrade, Serbia, Milojević widely was respected around the NBA and globally. He was in his third season with the Warriors, but came to the Bay Area in 2021 with nearly a decade of international head coaching experience with KK Budućnost in the Adriatic League in Montenegro (2021) and KK Mega Basket in Belgrade (2012-2020). He also spent time on the NBA Summer League coaching staffs for the Atlanta Hawks (2016), San Antonio Spurs (2017) and Houston Rockets (2018).

In the wake of Milojević's sudden passing, NBA players, including Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski, Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić and Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanović paid their respects on social media.

You changed my life in such a short time. The most important thing you ever told me was to just smile! Your joy and laughs will forever be missed. Shine down on us from heaven. Rest In Peace Dejan Milojević ❤️ https://t.co/ZpHQFCQ3f4 — Brandin Podziemski (@brandinpodziem2) January 17, 2024

Pocivaj u miru Deki 🙏😔 pic.twitter.com/ar6tUFPDUS — Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) January 17, 2024

Awful news today.. My deepest condolences to Coach Milojevic’s family and the Warriors organization.. — Lauri Markkanen (@MarkkanenLauri) January 17, 2024

Tragic. Prayers to his family 💔🙏🏽 https://t.co/oeyFlPyYZW — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) January 17, 2024

Počivaj u miru Dejane… pic.twitter.com/xAfeCSbDxs — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) January 17, 2024

My thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Milojević’s family and to the entire Golden State organization. A terrible loss for the NBA community 🙏🏽 https://t.co/wOw31vYoJB — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 17, 2024

Damn dude 💔😔🙏🏽 — Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) January 17, 2024

My most sincere condolences to Dejan Milojevic’s family, friends and everybody at the @warriors organization, what a tragic loss. May his memory be a blessing, rest in peace 🙏🏼 https://t.co/LO4yQSLrlN — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 17, 2024

NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement regarding Milojević's passing.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević: pic.twitter.com/Ft6akrEZHr — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 17, 2024

On behalf of the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr issued a statement in the team's announcement.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” Kerr wrote. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable.”

Kings coach Mike Brown, who overlapped with Milojević in Golden State during the 2021-22 NBA season, put out a statement through Sacramento.

Brown also spoke to local reporters after practice Wednesday and spent his entire media session discussing Milojević.

Mike Brown addressed the passing of Warriors assistant Dejan Milojevic: pic.twitter.com/wTQWdIp4JT — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 17, 2024

“I am absolutely heartbroken by Dejan’s passing," Brown wrote. "I had the pleasure of working with Dejan during my time with the Warriors. Not only was he an extremely talented coach, he was an even better person. I join the entire basketball community in grieving his loss. My thoughts are with his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa.”

Several NBA teams also passed along their thoughts and prayers to Milojević's family and the Warriors organization.

Sending our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Coach Milojević, and the entire @warriors organization. Rest in peace. 💙❤️ https://t.co/aIAqsK5iLG — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 17, 2024

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Coach Dejan Milojević. Our thoughts are with his family and friends as well as the entire Warriors organization. pic.twitter.com/XlvdKYJTj1 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 17, 2024

sending our love to the family and friends of Coach Dejan Milojević and the entire @warriors organization 💙 https://t.co/pg1qexnyRL — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 17, 2024

The Chicago Bulls organization extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Dejan Milojević and to the entire Golden State Warriors organization. May they find comfort in their memories and strength in the community of those who share in their loss. https://t.co/sdicyCOTMN — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 17, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets join the NBA family in mourning the loss of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević.



Our thoughts are with the Warriors organization, his family, and all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/L814LFUkqz — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 17, 2024

Sending love to the whole Warriors family. pic.twitter.com/SyiCur8Qcb — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 17, 2024

Milojević is survived by his wife Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa.