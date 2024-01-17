Podziemski, NBA players mourn Warriors assistant Milojevic

The Warriors organization is mourning the tragic death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević on Wednesday after the 46-year-old suffered a heart attack during a team dinner in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday night.
The team issued a statement at 12:24 p.m. PT announcing that Milojević had passed away despite "life-saving efforts" from medical personnel.
News of Milojević's passing came more than three hours after the NBA postponed Wednesday night's Warriors game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. A make-up date for the game hasn't been announced.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
A native of Belgrade, Serbia, Milojević widely was respected around the NBA and globally. He was in his third season with the Warriors, but came to the Bay Area in 2021 with nearly a decade of international head coaching experience with KK Budućnost in the Adriatic League in Montenegro (2021) and KK Mega Basket in Belgrade (2012-2020). He also spent time on the NBA Summer League coaching staffs for the Atlanta Hawks (2016), San Antonio Spurs (2017) and Houston Rockets (2018).
In the wake of Milojević's sudden passing, NBA players, including Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski, Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić and Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanović paid their respects on social media.
Golden State Warriors
NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement regarding Milojević's passing.
On behalf of the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr issued a statement in the team's announcement.
“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” Kerr wrote. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable.”
Kings coach Mike Brown, who overlapped with Milojević in Golden State during the 2021-22 NBA season, put out a statement through Sacramento.
Brown also spoke to local reporters after practice Wednesday and spent his entire media session discussing Milojević.
“I am absolutely heartbroken by Dejan’s passing," Brown wrote. "I had the pleasure of working with Dejan during my time with the Warriors. Not only was he an extremely talented coach, he was an even better person. I join the entire basketball community in grieving his loss. My thoughts are with his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa.”
Several NBA teams also passed along their thoughts and prayers to Milojević's family and the Warriors organization.
Milojević is survived by his wife Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa.