Report: Joseph, Warriors agree to terms on one-year contract

By Tom Dierberger

The Warriors reportedly added to their guard depth Sunday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing Klutch Sports Group, that 31-year-old guard Cory Joseph agreed to sign a one-year contract with Golden State. The Athletic's Anthony Slater added that the deal is for the veteran's minimum, estimated to be worth $3.2 million with a $2 million cap hit [h/t GSWCBA].

Joseph, who turns 32 in August, is entering his 13th NBA season and joins his sixth organization. He spent the last two-plus seasons with the Detroit Pistons, averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 assists in 19.8 minutes in 2022-23 while shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range.

A pass-first guard, Joseph provides the Warriors with needed depth behind 35-year-old Steph Curry, 38-year-old Chris Paul and 33-year-old Klay Thompson in the backcourt.

The Warriors now have 12 players signed or in agreement to sign for the upcoming season.

