CP3 will play in Warriors-Wizards after missing 21 games

By Ali Thanawalla

Chris Paul will return to the Warriors' lineup against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at Capital One Arena after missing the last 21 games with a fractured left hand.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters before the game that Paul is a full go.

"No restrictions," Kerr said 90 minutes before tip-off. "I talked to Rick [Celebrini] about it yesterday. There's no hard minute restriction. My guess is he could play half the game but I don't see a whole lot more beyond that."

Paul sustained the injury in the Warriors' Jan. 5 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Before the injury, Paul was averaging 8.9 points, 7.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 27.6 minutes over 32 games. He started 11 and came off the bench in the other 21.

Paul rejoins a drastically different Warriors team. After the Pistons game on Jan. 5, Golden State was 17-18. Now, nearly two months later, they are 29-27.

While Paul is back in the lineup, starting forward Andrew Wiggins will miss Tuesday's game for personal reasons. Kerr said that Moses Moody will start in his place.

