Warriors provide promising Chris Paul, Moses Moody injury updates

The Warriors issued injury updates for Chris Paul and Moses Moody on Tuesday, with promising news for both.

Both players have been recovering from long-term injuries sustained early in January.

Moody is making good progress from his grade 1 calf strain, sustained Jan. 10 against the New Orleans Pelicans, and has been cleared to begin practicing again, per Golden State.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave a more specific update on Moody's status and return to the lineup while speaking to the media Tuesday before the Warriors' matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kerr was very optimistic while explaining how he plans on integrating Moody back into practice before his on-court return, which could come on the teams' upcoming road trip.

When asked if he expected Moody to practice before the team left for their road trip, Kerr said that it was a possibility.

"Yeah, we'll have tomorrow off and then we'll practice Thursday before our flight, games Friday, Saturday. So yeah, he'll get one practice in."

Kerr provides an optimistic injury update on Moody 👀 pic.twitter.com/CqXuvQDvzM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2024

Paul, meanwhile has been recovering from a Jan. 8 surgery to his left hand after suffering a fractured second metacarpal on Jan. 5 against the Detroit Pistons. Paul has been cleared to begin light on-court workouts with a splint on his left hand, the Warriors said, and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Moody has missed six games while Paul has missed the last eight, as the Warriors struggle to find lineup stability after a series of close loses.

Additionally, the Warriors still are waiting for the return of Gary Payton II from a hamstring strain sustained during a game on Jan 3.

While Golden State has managed to fine some better rotation combinations in recent games, there is still talk of the team making a move before the NBA trade deadline on Feb 8.

