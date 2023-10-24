Suns' Bradley Beal ruled out vs. Warriors; Devin Booker to start

The Phoenix Suns will be without star guard Bradley Beal when they open the 2023-24 NBA season against the Warriors on Tuesday at Chase Center.

Suns coach Frank Vogel told reporters Tuesday that Beal will miss the game due to a back issue, and Grayson Allen will start in his place. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported earlier Tuesday, citing sources, that Beal was "unlikely to play" due to a back injury.

Devin Booker, who reportedly was "50/50" to play Tuesday, will start for Phoenix alongside Allen, Josh Okogie, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Beal was acquired in a June trade that sent a handful of draft picks, Landry Shamet and Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards. Paul, of course, was subsequently rerouted to Golden State in a deal for Jordan Poole.

The longtime Wizards star has averaged at least 22 points per game in seven straight seasons. With Phoenix, Beal is expected to play a key role alongside Booker and Kevin Durant.

Both Beal and Booker played 18 minutes in the Suns' penultimate preseason game on Oct. 16. They sat out Phoenix's preseason finale but practiced on Monday ahead of the regular-season opener.

Draymond Green, dealing with a left ankle sprain, has been ruled out for the Warriors after missing the entire preseason.

Coverage of Warriors-Suns begins on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT, with "Warriors Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The game will air on TNT at 7 p.m. PT, followed by "Warriors Postgame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area at 9:30 p.m. PT.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast