Draymond Green ruled out for Warriors-Suns 2023-24 NBA season opener

Warriors forward Draymond Green will not be on the court for the 2023-24 NBA season opener.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters Monday afternoon that the veteran forward will miss the matchup against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

Draymond Green is OUT for the Warriors season opener against the Suns — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 23, 2023

Green took a step forward toward his recovery from a sprained left ankle he sustained just before the start of training camp. The Warriors announced Sunday the 33-year-old was making "good progress" and cleared to begin 5-on-5 practice.

Last week, Kerr said he was unsure if Green would be available for opening night but made it clear that Green wouldn't be on the court if he hadn't participated in any 5-on-5 action.

While Green cleared that hurdle Sunday, it appears the Warriors are playing it safe with their star defender as they look toward getting back on track to championship contention.

