What Myers thinks of Kerr's two-year, $35M Warriors extension

Bob Myers spent nine NBA seasons working with Steve Kerr, so he knows exactly what the coach means to the Warriors.

So when Kerr agreed to a new two-year, $35 million extension Friday night, the former Warriors general manager and current ESPN NBA analyst expressed belief that the 58-year-old coach deserved the historic contract and possibly much more.

"He deserves it," Myers said on "NBA Countdown" on Saturday. "Four titles? I just remember when we hired Steve as a group, going through that first year, that championship, to be next to someone who had been there as a player and could command a room, because that team, you remember how young [Steph] Curry was and how young Draymond [Green] was and Klay [Thompson].

"[Andre] Iguodala was really the veteran and [Andrew] Bogut to some degree but mostly Iguodala was leading that team. People forget. Obviously he won MVP of the Finals that year. But Steve shepparded the team in way where he had said 'Guys, this is going to be the hardest thing you ever do but I've done it.' He knew it. He did it. We can say all those things but as a player to say that to other players meant to much.

"And for me to be a young GM and to watch him lead that team to a title and then three more later, I'm forever grateful. I wish he got $50 million a year."

Myers and the Warriors were questioned in 2014 for replacing Mark Jackson, who had success building the team into a playoff contender, with Kerr. But the move immediately paid off when Golden State won the 2015 NBA championship.

Kerr's offensive scheme unlocked Curry and Thompson, and helped Green develop into an NBA All-Star.

The Warriors ultimately went to the NBA Finals in Kerr's first five seasons as coach, winning three titles during that span. He then guided them back in 2022, where they beat the Boston Celtics, giving him four championships in eight years as coach.

Kerr, now in his 10th season with the Warriors, just eclipsed the 500-win plateau. His regular-season coaching record entering Tuesday's game is 502-265. In the playoffs, he has a 99-41 record.

Myers was by Kerr's side until this season when he stepped down last summer, handing over the general manager job to Mike Dunleavy.

Dunleavy took care of a few major items on his offseason to-do list when he re-signed Green to a four-year contract and moved Jordan Poole's money for Chris Paul's expiring contract. But Kerr and Thompson both began the 2023-24 season in the final year of their respective contracts.

Now Kerr's deal is agreed to, leaving Thompson as the final piece to worry about, though it's unlikely a deal will be struck during the season.

Kerr is on board through the 2025-26 NBA season -- also the final two years on Curry's contract -- and Myers fully approves.

