Warriors promote Dunleavy Jr. to GM as Myers replacement

The Warriors have found their next general manager shortly after long-term general manager and president of basketball operations Bob Myers announced his departure from the team.

Golden State promoted Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager, the team announced Friday morning.

Dunleavy, 42, enters his sixth season in the Warriors' front office, serving as vice president of basketball preparations for the past two seasons after serving two years as assistant general manager.

He originally joined the front office in the 2018-19 season as a pro scout following a 15-year playing career that included four seasons with the Warriors.

“We think Mike is the perfect fit to lead our basketball operations department,” Warriors owner Joe Lacob said. “He has a wealth of basketball knowledge, stemming from his family upbringing, a 15-year NBA playing career and five seasons serving under Bob Myers in our front office.

"He’s young and energetic, has established numerous relationships around the league and communicates well with players and coaches—all important traits in this business. Mike’s ready for this challenge and responsibility.”

OFFICIAL: Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been promoted to General Manager.



Mike enters his sixth season in the Warriors' front office, serving as Vice President, Basketball Operations for the past two seasons after two years as Assistant General Manager.



He originally joined the front… pic.twitter.com/ZR6uDFzDaD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 16, 2023

During his exit interview last month, Myers endorsed Dunleavy Jr. for the role. During that same press conference, Joe Lacob told reporters he had "some ideas" but wanted to make the right decision, whether it took a week or a month.

Dunleavy has served as Myers' top Lieutenant over the last four seasons.

"We are constantly training for situations like this,” Lacob told reporters as he sat beside Myers last month. “You can't always achieve it, but Bob has trained some great people in his organization. I think they will play a great role going forward.

Myers will step down from the role on June 30.

The Warriors selected Dunleavy with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. He spent his first four-and-half seasons with the Warriors before being traded to the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 16, 2007, in an eight-player trade that gave Golden State Al Harrington and Stephen Jackson.

As a Warrior, Dunleavy averaged 10.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He played for six teams in his career, averaging 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while also shooting 37.7 percent from 3-point range.

Dunleavy's familiarity with the organization isn't a question. And as he steps into this new role, he'll have to get right to work with several significant decisions looming.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast